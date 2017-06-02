Niall Horan's Album Has One Song That is So Irish

Niall Horan snags his first solo cover with tmrw magazine.

The “Slow Hands” singer opens up in the feature about his upcoming album, which might be out sometime this fall, and about one song in particular.

“I was recording a song a couple of weeks ago, and it’s kind of got a Damien Rice feel to it,’ Niall starts to explain.

“The producer said to me afterwards ‘You have no idea how Irish you sound, when you hear this!’”

He adds, “He played it back to me and I was like ‘JESUS! I sound Irish there!’ There’s a lot of that stuff on it.”

