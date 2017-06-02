Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 8:49 pm

Notorious B.I.G. to Posthumously Receive Huge Honor at Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

Notorious B.I.G. is going to be posthumously awarded with one of ASCAP’s highest honors!

During the annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, the late rapper is set to receive the Founders Award.

Biggie was a legend in his own time and his legacy lives on through his music. Like all songwriters, he was a master storyteller, but it was the realism in his rhymes that captured so many,” ASCAP President Paul Williams said in a statement.

Past winners of the award include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Patti Smith and Quincy Jones.

There ceremony is set to take place on June 22nd in Los Angeles.

