Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Leaves Instagram Due to 'Insensitive' Comments About Her Mom

Olivia Newton-John‘s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has quit Instagram after some users allegedly left “incredibly insensitive” feedback in her comments section.

The 31-year-old singer said the negative remarks were concerning her her mom’s recent breast cancer diagnosis.

“Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through,” Chloe wrote in her final posts on Thursday (June 1). “I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through.” (via People)

“I don’t want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through,” she went on. “And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can’t distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram.”

Click inside to hear what else Chloe had to say…

“My mom is fine and the one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative (sic),” Chloe added. “My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother’s cancer has to be everyone’s buisness (sic).”

“You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone,” she continued. “And not have to deal with the world’s opinions of how we deal with this. I’m going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not. Because Im (sic) ashamed that I posted a pic that wasn’t to do with my mom, but because I’m angry. Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive assholes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while.”

“Just so guys can see she’s fine,” she finished. “Thriving and well. I promise. She’ll beat this in like 3 months! Go mama! I love you! It’s hard for me to stay off here. Because of all the support and love I get from you guys. I’ll miss you. I’ll be back soon. Just wanted U to see my mamas great! And set your worries at ease. Much love your chloe rose.”