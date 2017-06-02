'Orange Is the New Black' Ladies Get Dreamy in London

Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne sit down for an interview at the Build Series on Thursday (June 1) at AOL in London, England.

The ladies were there to talk about the upcoming fifth season of their Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, which debuts on June 9.

Danielle, Natasha, Taylor Schilling, and Uzo Aduba caught a performance of Dreamgirls on the West End the night before and caught up with the show’s star Amber Riley backstage.

“@oitnb training to be Dreamgirls. The cast was phenomenal and #msamberpriley you are just divine!! So proud of you my friend! @dreamgirlsldn,” Danielle captioned the below Instagram slideshow.

@oitnb training to be Dreamgirls. The cast was phenomenal and #msamberpriley you are just divine!! So proud of you my friend! @dreamgirlsldn A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on May 31, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

15+ pictures inside of Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne being interviewed…