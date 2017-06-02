Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 5:11 pm

'Orange Is the New Black' Ladies Get Dreamy in London

'Orange Is the New Black' Ladies Get Dreamy in London

Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne sit down for an interview at the Build Series on Thursday (June 1) at AOL in London, England.

The ladies were there to talk about the upcoming fifth season of their Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, which debuts on June 9.

Danielle, Natasha, Taylor Schilling, and Uzo Aduba caught a performance of Dreamgirls on the West End the night before and caught up with the show’s star Amber Riley backstage.

“@oitnb training to be Dreamgirls. The cast was phenomenal and #msamberpriley you are just divine!! So proud of you my friend! @dreamgirlsldn,” Danielle captioned the below Instagram slideshow.

15+ pictures inside of Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne being interviewed…

Just Jared on Facebook
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 01
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 02
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 03
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 04
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 05
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 06
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 07
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 08
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 09
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 10
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 11
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 12
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 13
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 14
orange is the new black ladies have a dreamy time in london 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Orange is the New Black

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop