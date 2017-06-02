Renee Zellweger Brings Brother Drew As Date At Greenwich International Film Festival!

Renee Zellweger keeps is chic and sophisticated while attending the 2017 Changemaker Honoree Gala held during the Greenwich International Film Festival on Thursday (June 1) in Greenwich, CT.

The Oscar-winning actress was accompanied by her older brother Drew as they rode together in the backseat of a chauffer-driven Tesla to a Changemaker Boat Ride that took them to the gala.

“I always love when he comes with me,” Renee expressed at the gala (via People). Drew adding that he “tortured” her as her “big brother” when they were kids.

FYI: Renee is wearing a vintage Saks Fifth Avenue dress.