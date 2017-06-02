Rihanna & Jay Z Sit Courtside at Game One of NBA Finals

Rihanna is all smiles as she sits courtside at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night (June 1) a the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The 29-year-old singer rocked an all black outfit as she checked out the game while sitting just a few seats away from close pal Jay Z!

This year’s NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavilers and Golden State Warriors.

