Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 1:04 am

Rihanna & Jay Z Sit Courtside at Game One of NBA Finals

Rihanna & Jay Z Sit Courtside at Game One of NBA Finals

Rihanna is all smiles as she sits courtside at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night (June 1) a the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The 29-year-old singer rocked an all black outfit as she checked out the game while sitting just a few seats away from close pal Jay Z!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

This year’s NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavilers and Golden State Warriors.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Mean Tweets with some NBA stars!

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna and Jay Z at the game…
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals01
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals02
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals03
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals04
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals05
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals06
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals07
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals08
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals09
rihanna jay z sit courtside at game one of nba finals10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jay Z, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop