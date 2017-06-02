Scarlett Johansson Holds Nothing Back for New 'Cosmo' Issue!

Scarlett Johansson looks so hot in a form-fitting whit dress on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s July 2017 issue, on newsstands June 6.

The mag teased that the 32-year-old actress “holds nothing back” in the interview and here’s what she shared:

On sharing her political beliefs on social media: “Whenever you speak publicly, it’s always a risk, right? Maybe you’ll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful. I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics. I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it’s a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury.”

On the taboo of women and sex: “When women talk about enjoying sex, it’s almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut. You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo.”

On Ivanka Trump’s ‘quiet’ activism: “I’m not asking her to come out and talk about something she doesn’t believe in…I know it’s complicated. It’s her father. Can you imagine? Maybe she’s afraid she’ll be abandoned. It’s hard to put yourself in somebody’s position like that. But how do you move the needle in one direction or the other? Hopefully, she’ll make a courageous choice and stand up for what she believes in—whatever that might happen to be.”

