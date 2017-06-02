Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Abs While Heading to Her Flight

Selena Gomez cracked a smile as she jetted out of town today!

The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” crooner was spotted en route to catch her plane at LAX Airport on Friday (June 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She rocked an all-black ensemble that featured a crop top, leather jacket, and heeled booties.

Selena made sure to stop and snap a picture with a fan on the way.

ICYMI, Selena recently dished on her romance with boyfriend The Weeknd. The two were last seen together at the 2017 Met Gala last month in New York City.

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez at the airport…