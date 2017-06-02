Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 4:53 pm

Tom Cruise Reveals Title for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Tom Cruise Reveals Title for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Tom Cruise recently revealed that a Top Gun sequel is in the works and now he has revealed the official title of the film!

Top Gun: Maverick will be one of the actor’s next movies!

“Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines… It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one. It’s going to be in the same vain as the first one, but a progression for Maverick,” Tom told Access Hollywood.

“It’s not going to be called Top Gun 2. It’s called Top Gun: Maverick. I didn’t want a number,” he added.

