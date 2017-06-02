Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 1:33 am

Tom Cruise & Zac Efron Bring the Laughs to 'Graham Norton'

Tom Cruise & Zac Efron Bring the Laughs to 'Graham Norton'

Tom Cruise and Zac Efron couldn’t stop smiling during their appearance on The Graham Norton Show!

The 54-year-old The Mummy actor and the 29-year-old Baywatch star suited up as they stopped by the London Studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

They were joined by Tom‘s Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis, as well as singer Beth Ditto and host Graham Norton.

“Epic night,” Zac captioned the Instagram photo below.” Tune into #thegrahamnortonshow tomorrow night! #Legends #TomCruise @annabellewallis.”

You heard Zac – don’t miss the episode when it premieres on BBC One on Friday at 10:35pm.

In the meantime, head to our gallery to see all the fun pics from the show! (We’re not sure what Zac is doing in one of them…)

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

10+ pictures inside of Tom Cruise, Zac Efron, and more during the appearance…

Just Jared on Facebook
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 01
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 02
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 03
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 04
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 05
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 06
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 07
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 08
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 09
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 10
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 11
tom cruise and zac efron bring the laughs to graham norton show 12

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Annabelle Wallis, Beth Ditto, Graham Norton, Tom Cruise, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop
  • Fred alonso

    they make a great couple

  • Laceyjditullio


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj121d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj121d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash121TopDesignsGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj121d..,.