Tom Cruise & Zac Efron Bring the Laughs to 'Graham Norton'

Tom Cruise and Zac Efron couldn’t stop smiling during their appearance on The Graham Norton Show!

The 54-year-old The Mummy actor and the 29-year-old Baywatch star suited up as they stopped by the London Studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

They were joined by Tom‘s Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis, as well as singer Beth Ditto and host Graham Norton.

“Epic night,” Zac captioned the Instagram photo below.” Tune into #thegrahamnortonshow tomorrow night! #Legends #TomCruise @annabellewallis.”

You heard Zac – don’t miss the episode when it premieres on BBC One on Friday at 10:35pm.

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

