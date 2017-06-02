Tom Cruise & Zac Efron Bring the Laughs to 'Graham Norton'
Tom Cruise and Zac Efron couldn’t stop smiling during their appearance on The Graham Norton Show!
The 54-year-old The Mummy actor and the 29-year-old Baywatch star suited up as they stopped by the London Studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.
They were joined by Tom‘s Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis, as well as singer Beth Ditto and host Graham Norton.
“Epic night,” Zac captioned the Instagram photo below.” Tune into #thegrahamnortonshow tomorrow night! #Legends #TomCruise @annabellewallis.”
You heard Zac – don’t miss the episode when it premieres on BBC One on Friday at 10:35pm.
In the meantime, head to our gallery to see all the fun pics from the show! (We’re not sure what Zac is doing in one of them…)
