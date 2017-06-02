Twelve-Year-Old Ananya Vinay Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee With This Word

Top Stories
Ananya Vinay has been crowned the winner of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee!

The 12-year-old Indian-American from Fresno, Calif., competed in the tournament held at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Thursday (June 1) in National Harbor, Md.

Along with more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, Ananya also got lots of hugs and kisses from her family – including her mom, Anu Pama Poliyedathpp – by correctly spelling the word “marocain” (a type of dress fabric).

She also correctly spelled “gifblaar” (a poisonous shrub in southern Africa) before that. Her opponent, Rohan Rajeev, misspelled the word “marram” (a beach grass).

Close to 300 spellers competed in the annual spelling contest for the top honor this year.

“I knew them all,” Ananya told ESPN about her words. “It’s like a dream come true. I’m so happy right now.”

Ananya also gave a shoutout to Stephen Curry after his Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “Go Curry!” she called out.
Credit: Mark Wilson; Photos: Getty
