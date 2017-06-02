Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 3:01 pm

Chris Pine is the male lead in the new film Wonder Woman and his allegiance is clearly to the DC Extended Universe and not the Marvel movies!

The 36-year-old actor, who plays Steve Trevor, threw some shade at The Avengers: Infinity War during an interview at the press junket for his latest movie.

Chris was asked about how director Patty Jenkins added humanity to the superhero genre.

“Within this genre, it’s difficult to do something new and usually you just see a bunch of people killing one another in the outfits and blowing up cities, and, you know,” Chris said in an interview with ScreenSlam. “Like, I know there’s a thing called Infinity War coming out, which I like, I don’t… Really? Like, Infinity War? We need more war for all time?”
  • Casey C

    Ummm he remembers that his movie is set in WW1 right? with a woman in a costume? with towns being blown up and people slaughtered? and that war actually happened, while Infinity war is entirely fiction. and Infinity War doesn’t mean war forever, its over the Infinity stones. dude, if you’re gonna try and put down another movie to make yours sound better, at least research it first.

  • lamesamomof2

    OK, Captain Kirk–you’ve ventured into space and entered into wars with the Romulans and the Klingons. Tell me that space doesn’t go into infinity… Or is he not making another Star Trek movie with continuing conflicts?

  • GoTfan

    He’s talking about other movies in the genre too – including DC movies. They’re just as guilty. He probably just name dropped that one because it has war right in the title. I think people are making a bigger deal about this than it really is.