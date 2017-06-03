Ariana Grande Sends Her Love to London Following Attacks

Ariana Grande has the victims of the multiple attacks in London on her mind today.

The 23-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Saturday (June 3), just two weeks after the tragic bombing outside of her Manchester concert.

“Praying for London ♡,” she wrote.

Tons of other celebrities have also been tweeting their well wishes.

Yesterday, Ariana visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the Manchester bombing.

Be sure to tune into her One Love Manchester benefit concert tomorrow. Check out the complete lineup here.