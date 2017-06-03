Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 1:40 am

Barack & Michelle Obama Purchase Washington D.C. Home

Barack & Michelle Obama Purchase Washington D.C. Home

Barack and Michelle Obama have officially purchased their Washington D.C. rental home!

The former president and first lady were temporarily renting a home following their move from the White House earlier this year but have now made things official.

“Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property,” spokesperson Kevin Lewis said in a statement to People.

Barack and Michelle will be staying the capitol until their 15-year-old daughter Sasha finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School in 2019.

Their new home is 8,200-square-feet and features eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, which reportedly cost $8.1 million.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop