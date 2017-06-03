Top Stories
London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 9:09 pm

Bella Thorne Grabs Lunch with Friends in Los Angeles

Bella Thorne Grabs Lunch with Friends in Los Angeles

Bella Thorne is all smiles as she steps out with some friends on Saturday afternoon (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old rocked super short shorts under a bright hoodie while she grabbed lunch to go with her big sis Dani Thorne and their friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

Bella recently took to Instagram to share a cheeky post of herself in a metallic bathing suit.

“It’s a good day to alive. Wassup Thursday ✨🤘 although it feels like Friday,” Bella captioned the below post.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne grabs lunch with friends in la01
bella thorne grabs lunch with friends in la02
bella thorne grabs lunch with friends in la03
bella thorne grabs lunch with friends in la04
bella thorne grabs lunch with friends in la05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Dani Thorne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop