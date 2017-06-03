Bella Thorne Grabs Lunch with Friends in Los Angeles

Bella Thorne is all smiles as she steps out with some friends on Saturday afternoon (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old rocked super short shorts under a bright hoodie while she grabbed lunch to go with her big sis Dani Thorne and their friends.

Bella recently took to Instagram to share a cheeky post of herself in a metallic bathing suit.

“It’s a good day to alive. Wassup Thursday ✨🤘 although it feels like Friday,” Bella captioned the below post.