Sat, 03 June 2017 at 9:09 pm
Bella Thorne Grabs Lunch with Friends in Los Angeles
Bella Thorne is all smiles as she steps out with some friends on Saturday afternoon (June 3) in Los Angeles.
The 19-year-old rocked super short shorts under a bright hoodie while she grabbed lunch to go with her big sis Dani Thorne and their friends.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne
Bella recently took to Instagram to share a cheeky post of herself in a metallic bathing suit.
“It’s a good day to alive. Wassup Thursday ✨🤘 although it feels like Friday,” Bella captioned the below post.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Bella Thorne, Dani Thorne
Sponsored Links by ZergNet