Bill Maher Apologizes for Using N-Word: 'I Regret Saying It'

Bill Maher has released a statement to apologize for using the N-word during Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO.

The 61-year-old comedian says that he regrets using the racial slur during an interview with Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” Maher said in his statement (via Variety).

“Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry,” he added.

