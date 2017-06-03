Brad Paisley Surprises High School With Graduation Ceremony Performance - Watch Now!

Brad Paisley just gave some lucky high school graduates the surprise of a lifetime!

The 44-year-old country star took the stage during Barrington High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday night (June 2) in Barrington, Illinois.

The group of seniors took part in a contest where they had to share the “Last Time” they would miss most about school and Brad chose the winner himself!

“My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments. Make memories, enjoy them and don’t take yourself too seriously. Go change the world, you all!” Brad told the group.

Check out Brad‘s entire performance below…