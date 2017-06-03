Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 6:18 pm

Broadway's Josh Groban & Andy Karl Honored with Portraits at Sardi's

Josh Groban poses for a photo with his portrait at an unveiling event at Sardi’s on Friday night (June 2) in New York City.

Getting a portrait at famed restaurant Sardi’s is one of the biggest honors an actor in the Broadway community can receive!

Josh was joined by members of the cast of his show Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, including fellow Tony nominee Lucas Steele.

Also pictured inside: Groundhog Day star Andy Karl unveiling his portrait earlier in the week alongside wife Orfeh and former Legally Blonde co-star Richard H. Blake.

Both Josh and Andy are nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards next weekend!
