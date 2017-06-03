Top Stories
London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 10:37 pm

Former NFL Quarterback Troy Aikman is Engaged to Capa Mooty

Former NFL Quarterback Troy Aikman is Engaged to Capa Mooty

Troy Aikman is getting married!

The 50-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback popped the question to his now-fiancee Capa Mooty on Friday (June 2) in Lake Como, Italy, where two are currently enjoying a romantic European vacation.

“June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life,” the former Dallas Cowboy captioned the sweet Instagram photo below.

Troy and Capa appear to have been dating for about a year now, according to their social media accounts.

This will be Troy‘s second marriage following his ex-wife and former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey. They ended their 11-year-marriage back in April 2011 and have two daughters together – Jordan, 15, and Alexa, 14. Meanwhile, Capa has two sons from a former relationship.

Congratulations to these two lovebirds!

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Capa Mooty, Troy Aikman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop