Former NFL Quarterback Troy Aikman is Engaged to Capa Mooty

Troy Aikman is getting married!

The 50-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback popped the question to his now-fiancee Capa Mooty on Friday (June 2) in Lake Como, Italy, where two are currently enjoying a romantic European vacation.

“June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life,” the former Dallas Cowboy captioned the sweet Instagram photo below.

Troy and Capa appear to have been dating for about a year now, according to their social media accounts.

This will be Troy‘s second marriage following his ex-wife and former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey. They ended their 11-year-marriage back in April 2011 and have two daughters together – Jordan, 15, and Alexa, 14. Meanwhile, Capa has two sons from a former relationship.

Congratulations to these two lovebirds!