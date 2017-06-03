HBO Responds to Bill Maher's Use of the N-Word

HBO has released a statement after Bill Maher used a racial slur during an episode of Real Time on Friday night (June 2).

The comedian faced backlash after he said the N-word during an interview with Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who asked the host, “Would you like to come work in the field with us?”

“Work in the fields? Senator, I am a house n—er,” he responded.

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” the network said in a statement (via THR).