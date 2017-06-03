Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 1:43 pm

Hilary Duff & Sutton Foster Look Chic on Set for 'Younger'!

Hilary Duff lets out a big laugh while filming a scene for Younger season four with co-star Sutton Foster on Friday (June 2) in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ladies both looked chic in their costumes for the scene.

The trailer for Younger‘s fourth season, which will premiere later this month on TV Land, was just released earlier in the week. It features guest stars like Kristin Chenoweth!

Hilary took to her Instagram account that day to share a video of her kissing her adorably dog.

“Even though you bite me, I just want you to know, I love you. I love you. I do, I do, I do,” she says in the video.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

