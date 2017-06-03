Hugh Jackman Hangs with Chance the Rapper at Governor's Ball
Hugh Jackman checks out the music at the 2017 Governor’s Ball festival on Friday (June 2) at Randall’s Island in New York City.
The 48-year-old Logan actor had an artist pass courtesy of headliner Chance the Rapper, who he got to hang out with backstage at the festival.
“Awesome time at the @govballnyc and hanging with @chancetherapper #headliner #3 #nycnights,” Hugh captioned a photo of him and the rapper on Instagram.
Governor’s Ball is a three day festival in the Big Apple featuring Chance, Phoenix, and Tool as the headliners.