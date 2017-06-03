Is There a 'Captain Underpants' End Credits Scene?

The new animated version of Captain Underpants is now in theaters and moviegoers who watch the film will likely want to know if they should stay in their seats after the credits.

There is a scene that happens DURING the credits, but there is not an additional scene that happens when the credits stop rolling.

The scene during the credits shows George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) playing a prank on Edith (Kristen Schaal), who is dozing off in her office while waiting on hold during a phone call. The boys pick up another line and startle her by saying hello and then hanging up. Edith then screams when she realizes that she was on hold for nothing.

If you do stay in the theater after the credits end, you will get to see a sentimental moment! There reportedly is an image of George and Harold from the original illustrations that is shown on the big screen.