Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 2:54 pm

Is There a 'Captain Underpants' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Captain Underpants' End Credits Scene?

The new animated version of Captain Underpants is now in theaters and moviegoers who watch the film will likely want to know if they should stay in their seats after the credits.

There is a scene that happens DURING the credits, but there is not an additional scene that happens when the credits stop rolling.

The scene during the credits shows George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) playing a prank on Edith (Kristen Schaal), who is dozing off in her office while waiting on hold during a phone call. The boys pick up another line and startle her by saying hello and then hanging up. Edith then screams when she realizes that she was on hold for nothing.

If you do stay in the theater after the credits end, you will get to see a sentimental moment! There reportedly is an image of George and Harold from the original illustrations that is shown on the big screen.
Just Jared on Facebook
captain underpants movie stills 01
captain underpants movie stills 02
captain underpants movie stills 03
captain underpants movie stills 04
captain underpants movie stills 05
captain underpants movie stills 06
captain underpants movie stills 07
captain underpants movie stills 08
captain underpants movie stills 09

Photos: 20th Century Fox
Posted to: Captain Underpants, Ed Helms, Kevin Hart, Kristen Schaal, Movies, Thomas Middleditch

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop