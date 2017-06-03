Isla Fisher & Neil Patrick Harris Promote Projects at BookExpo

Isla Fisher and Neil Patrick Harris are both well known for their acting work and now they’re both releasing new books!

The stars were in attendance at the 2017 BookExpo children’s book and author breakfast on Friday (June 2) at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.



Isla is the author of the “Marge in Charge” bookseries and a hardcover version of the children’s book hits stores on October 3.

Neil will be launching his upcoming book series “The Magic Misfits” on November 21. Make sure to pre-order your copy now!