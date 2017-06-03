Katy Perry Treats Lucky Fans in Paris to a Sweet Surprise

Katy Perry is so sweet to her fans!

The 32-year-old “Chained to the Rhythm” singer rocked head-to-toe white for her appearance on the French TV show Quotidien on Friday (June 2) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

While she was on her way to the taping, Katy reportedly stopped the car, took selfies with fans, and let four of them come with her inside the car to attend the show!

Afterward, Katy went out to dinner with friends at Restaurant Lasserre and took some more fan selfies when she left.

ICYMI, Katy recently debuted the 15-song tracklist for her upcoming album Witness.

Don’t miss her performance at Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert this Sunday.