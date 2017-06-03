Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 8:52 pm

Katy Perry Treats Lucky Fans in Paris to a Sweet Surprise

Katy Perry Treats Lucky Fans in Paris to a Sweet Surprise

Katy Perry is so sweet to her fans!

The 32-year-old “Chained to the Rhythm” singer rocked head-to-toe white for her appearance on the French TV show Quotidien on Friday (June 2) in Paris, France.

While she was on her way to the taping, Katy reportedly stopped the car, took selfies with fans, and let four of them come with her inside the car to attend the show!

Afterward, Katy went out to dinner with friends at Restaurant Lasserre and took some more fan selfies when she left.

ICYMI, Katy recently debuted the 15-song tracklist for her upcoming album Witness.

Don’t miss her performance at Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert this Sunday.
