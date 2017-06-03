Kendall Jenner & Frank Ocean Grab Ice Cream in New York City

Kendall Jenner strolls along the sidewalk with pal Frank Ocean after grabbing ice cream together on Friday (June 2) in New York City.

The stars were joined by friend Luka Sabbat for the sweet treat in the SoHo neighborhood of the Big Apple.

Kendall was also spotted that day leaving her BFF Gigi Hadid‘s apartment building.

It was just announced that Frank‘s song “Slide” with Calvin Harris and Migos has gone platinum after debuting back in March. Congrats!