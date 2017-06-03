Kendall Jenner Looks Pretty in Florals for Veuve Clicquot Polo Event

Top Stories
Kendall Jenner is all smiles as she arrives at the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (June 3) at the Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The 21-year-old model went summer chic in a cute floral-print mini-dress while wearing white booties for the event.

After the event, Kendall was spotted wearing an all white outfit as she stopped by the Mercer Kitchen in New York City for a bite to eat with a few friends.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the polo event.
