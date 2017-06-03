Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for Veuve Clicquot Event

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys pose on the red carpet together as they arrive at the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (June 3) at the Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The 41-year-old actress looked pretty in a chic straw hat and sunglasses as her longtime boyfriend went casual in white sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keri Russell

Joining the couple at the event were Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka along with Andrew Rannells.

Neil was one of the co-hosts for the event that helped support Alicia Keys’ Keep a Child Alive charity.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…