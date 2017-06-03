Kris Jenner Wears Sheer Top at Dinner with Jada Pinkett Smith

Kris Jenner exposes her bra while wearing a totally sheer top at dinner with her friend Jada Pinkett Smith on Friday (June 2) at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

If you didn’t know that the two stars were friends, don’t forget that their kids – Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith – have been friends for many years.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kris Jenner

After their meal, Jada drove the two of them home.

Jada took to Twitter the next day to share her new obsession with fans. “4 words. CHEWING GUM… Netflix… Amazing!” she said.