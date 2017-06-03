Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 4:26 pm

Kris Jenner Wears Sheer Top at Dinner with Jada Pinkett Smith

Kris Jenner exposes her bra while wearing a totally sheer top at dinner with her friend Jada Pinkett Smith on Friday (June 2) at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

If you didn’t know that the two stars were friends, don’t forget that their kids – Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith – have been friends for many years.

After their meal, Jada drove the two of them home.

Jada took to Twitter the next day to share her new obsession with fans. “4 words. CHEWING GUM… Netflix… Amazing!” she said.
Photos: BackGrid USA
