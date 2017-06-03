Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 11:34 pm

Laura Bell Bundy Marries Thom Hinkle at a Horse Racetrack!

Laura Bell Bundy Marries Thom Hinkle at a Horse Racetrack!

Laura Bell Bundy and Thom Hinkle have tied the knot!

The 36-year-old Jumanji actress, singer, and Broadway star (she played Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde musical) married the TBS executive in a country-themed ceremony in the infield at Santa Anita Park, a horse racetrack in Arcadia, Calif., on Saturday (June 3), People reports.

Laura wore a custom Sherri Hill gown featuring lace, beading, and a mermaid-style train.

She announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve 2015 with the heartfelt Instagram post below.

“Four years ago I met this amazing man @thomhinkle,” she captioned it. “Initially, it was his biting wit, charm & beating me at Dance Dance revolution at Jerry’s Deli that swept me off my feet, but it’s his thoughtfulness, massively generous heart & the fact he switched from Scotch to KY Bourbon that has kept me falling in love with him more everyday. … He is my rock. My Partner. My Best Friend. My roomie. My champion. My greatest most fun challenge. My make-out Partner. He’s the reason to my rhyme & he’s attempting to make me an honest woman. I said ‘YES!’”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

I get to call @thomhinkle my husband in 8 hours!! #wedding #weddingday

A post shared by Laura Bell Bundy (@laurabellbundy) on

