London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets
There have been reports of three attacks in London on Saturday night (June 3) and celebrities are speaking out to send their prayers to people there.
The London Bridge has been shut down after a van mowed down several people. Police say there is at least one casualty.
Shortly after the incident on the bridge, a man with a “massive knife” stabbed two people inside a Borough Market restaurant near the bridge, according to CNN.
A third incident was reported in the Vauxhall area.
Celebs like Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Victoria Justice, Rob Lowe, and more have taken to social media to send their prayers to the people of London during this scary time. We are sending our love to everyone there as well.
Praying for London.. 🙏🏼💔
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017
Praying for London. Stay safe. https://t.co/koHCak6Cer
— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 3, 2017
Read what more celebs are saying in their tweets…
It's so hard for me to comprehend what is going on in the 🌍 right now. My ❤️goes out to everyone in London today. This needs to STOP.😞🇬🇧🙏🏼☮️
— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) June 3, 2017
#staysafelondon #heartbreaking
— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) June 3, 2017
Praying for you #London. https://t.co/8szAhDyMAR
— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) June 3, 2017
More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017
Thanks for your concern friends – we are in #London but safe in our hotel! https://t.co/SD5sOoAMBP
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 3, 2017
My heart and mind is with London and every Londoner. It's painful news. Strength to everyone being effected right now.
— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) June 3, 2017
Please share for all Londoners https://t.co/dk2MR3e86F
— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) June 3, 2017
Stay safe #london https://t.co/vGrMrQGWSG
— Michael Urie (@michaelurie) June 3, 2017
To everyone in London, get home to safety. My thoughts are with you.
— Freddie Stroma (@freddiestroma) June 3, 2017
So much love to London tonight. I was just there. Shocked. pic.twitter.com/qJiikKEES4
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) June 3, 2017
Be safe, London.
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 3, 2017
Once again, thoughts with London. Be safe, my friends. https://t.co/vTgdTzk7Op
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 3, 2017
sending so much love to london & the world in general. what is happening? spread peace & love everyone please :( ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) June 3, 2017
Londoners! Stick together! Be strong and be brace! Please let people know you are safe! Call your loved ones
— Dominic Sherwood (@DomSherwood1) June 3, 2017
I cannot believe the events that have unfolded this evening. I am so upset #LondonBridge
— Ellie Bamber (@Ellie_Bamber) June 3, 2017
My heart and my prayers go out to London tonight….this is heartbreaking. #ONELOVE #PrayForLondon #PrayForTheWorld #PrayForPeace
— Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) June 3, 2017
Thoughts with those affected by the incident at #LondonBridge 💔
— E L James (@E_L_James) June 3, 2017
Please God not again….praying for #LondonBridge https://t.co/cYSVPEQbog
— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) June 3, 2017
Oh, London..we love you. 🇬🇧 Stay safe ❤️❤️❤️
— Nicky Rothschild (@NickyHilton) June 3, 2017