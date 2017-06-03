Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 7:16 pm

London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

There have been reports of three attacks in London on Saturday night (June 3) and celebrities are speaking out to send their prayers to people there.

The London Bridge has been shut down after a van mowed down several people. Police say there is at least one casualty.

Shortly after the incident on the bridge, a man with a “massive knife” stabbed two people inside a Borough Market restaurant near the bridge, according to CNN.

A third incident was reported in the Vauxhall area.

Celebs like Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Victoria Justice, Rob Lowe, and more have taken to social media to send their prayers to the people of London during this scary time. We are sending our love to everyone there as well.

Read what more celebs are saying in their tweets…

