Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 5:15 pm

Lorde Wears a Veil for Her Governors Ball Performance

Lorde hits the stage for her performance during the first day of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday (June 2) at Randall’s Island in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer kicked off the set wearing a white veil and a sheer black outfit.

Lorde was joined on stage by her collaborator Jack Antonoff and she also debuted her new song “Perfect Places” during the set.

If you want to hear more of Lorde‘s new music, make sure to pick up her upcoming album Melodrama when it’s released on June 16.
