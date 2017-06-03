Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 7:22 pm

Lucy Hale Arrives in Style for Veuve Clicquot Polo Event

Lucy Hale Arrives in Style for Veuve Clicquot Polo Event

Lucy Hale is enjoying the sunny weather with a day at the park!

The 27-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress looked pretty in a lace dress while she attended the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (June 3) at the Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.


Joining Lucy at the event included Jordan Fisher, Laura Harrier, Mitchell Slaggert, and Tommy Dorfman.

While she was at the event, Lucy shared a stunning shot of herself in front of the New York City skyline.

FYI: Lucy is wearing a RED Valentino dress, Mercedes Castillo shoes, and Gabriela Artigas jewelry.

