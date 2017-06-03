Luke Evans & His 'Beautiful Friend' Freida Pinto Look Sharp at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Luke Evans and Freida Pinto both stepped out for the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic!

The 38-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor and the 32-year-old Slumdog Millionaire actress looked sharp at the event held at Liberty State Park on Saturday (June 3) in Jersey City, N.J.

They were joined by Andreja Pejic, Nicky Hilton, Lais Ribeiro, Coco Rocha, and Jessica Hart.

“‘As a specimen yes she’s so captivating,’” Luke shared on Instagram along with a photo of the duo, which you can see here. “Off to the #VeuveClicquot Polo with my beautiful friend @freidapinto #VCPoloClassic #VCPC10 Thank you to @HugoBoss and @montblanc for keeping me looking sharp!”

“What a great way to kick off summer in New York!! #VCPC10 #vcpoloclassic #veuveclicquot ðŸ“·@dxprutting,” Freida wrote on her own Instagram.

FYI: Coco is wearing Fendi. Nicky is wearing Monse.

