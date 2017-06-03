Lupita Nyong'o Writes a Glowing Review of 'Wonder Woman'

Lupita Nyong’o is one of the many celebs praising the new movie Wonder Woman and fans are loving her glowing review!

The film is making history this weekend as it will break the record for the biggest opening weekend of all time for a female director. Patty Jenkins, who directed the Oscar-winning movie Monster, helmed the superhero flick.

“Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram.

“W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. Gal Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld),” she added.

“Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over,” Lupita concluded. “This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart.”