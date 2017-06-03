Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 12:15 pm

Mariah Carey & On-Again Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands on Date Night!

Mariah Carey & On-Again Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands on Date Night!

It looks like Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are definitely back on as a couple!

The 47-year-old singer was spotted holding hands with Bryan during a dinner night at Mastro’s steakhouse on Friday night (June 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah and Bryan split back in early April, but they have been seen looking very happy together over the past couple weeks. They even took a jet to Napa last weekend for a romantic getaway!

Also pictured inside: Mariah wearing a sexy red and black outfit while stopping by the MGM building on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
