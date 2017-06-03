Miley Cyrus Celebrates the Four Year Anniversary of 'We Can't Stop' at KTUphoria 2017

Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she gets ready to hit the stage during 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria 2017 music event on Saturday (June 3) at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer showed off her toned midriff in an all white outfit as she hit the stage for her performance.

During her set, Miley performed her hit song “We Can’t Stop” – which she released four years ago today!

After her performance, Miley reportedly hopped on a plane as she jets off to Manchester, England to perform during Ariana Grande‘s benefit concert tomorrow.

