Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 3:06 pm

Nick Jonas' 'Kingdom' Costar Jonathan Tucker Dishes On Their Bromance

Nick Jonas' 'Kingdom' Costar Jonathan Tucker Dishes On Their Bromance

Nick Jonas heads out to dinner at Sexy Fish Restaurant in London on Friday night (June 2) with a pal.

If you missed the news, the singer/actor’s show Kingdom is coming to and after season three, but we’re sure that Nick and co-star Jonathan Tucker‘s bromance will live on.

“We have a total bromance. I just love him,” Jonathan shared about Nick. “He’s a great, great human being.”

He adds, totally gushing over him: “He’s incredibly talented, he’s wickedly focused and has self-discipline greater than most adults in any professional capacity. He’s amazing in this last season. He’s just incredible.”
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 01
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 02
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 03
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 04
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 05
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 06
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 07
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 08
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 09
nick jonas pizza tweet love him more 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jonathan Tucker, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop