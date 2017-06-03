Nick Jonas' 'Kingdom' Costar Jonathan Tucker Dishes On Their Bromance

Nick Jonas heads out to dinner at Sexy Fish Restaurant in London on Friday night (June 2) with a pal.

If you missed the news, the singer/actor’s show Kingdom is coming to and after season three, but we’re sure that Nick and co-star Jonathan Tucker‘s bromance will live on.

“We have a total bromance. I just love him,” Jonathan shared about Nick. “He’s a great, great human being.”

He adds, totally gushing over him: “He’s incredibly talented, he’s wickedly focused and has self-discipline greater than most adults in any professional capacity. He’s amazing in this last season. He’s just incredible.”