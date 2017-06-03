Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017

Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra, & Kate Mara Spend the Day at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Event

Nicole Kidman shows off her svelte figure as she attends the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (June 3) at the Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The 49-year-old Big Little Lies actress looked pretty in white as she was joined at the event by Priyanka Chopra and Kate Mara.

Joining the actresses at the event include Jamie Chung, Ahna O’Reilly, and Logan Browning.

The polo event helped support Alicia Keys’ Keep a Child Alive charity which helps aid and support children and families dealing with HIV issues.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Alessandra Rich dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, NKS jewels, and an Omega watch while carrying Fendi bag.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies attending the polo event…
