Sat, 03 June 2017 at 2:20 pm

Reese Witherspoon Wears Umbrellas on Her Dress at Lunch

Reese Witherspoon Wears Umbrellas on Her Dress at Lunch

Reese Witherspoon steps out of her car while heading into Boa restaurant for lunch on Friday (June 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a cute pink dress with umbrellas printed all over it.

Reese was spotted the day before wearing a denim shirt while running errands around town.

On Friday, Reese took to her Instagram account to share a fun GIF collage of her posing for photos with donuts. “How I feel about #NationalDonutDay… 🍩,” she captioned the post.
Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
