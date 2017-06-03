Sarah Ramos' Celeb Friends Join Her for 'City Girl' Live Reading

Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 2:36 pm

If you haven’t watch Sarah Ramos‘ web-series City Girl yet, what are you waiting for?!

The 26-year-old former Parenthood star created the series and based it on a script she wrote when she was 12. As part of a “For Your Consideration” Emmy push, Sarah hosted a live reading of the show on Friday (June 2) in Los Angeles.

Sarah was joined at the event by celeb friends like Rosario Dawson, Busy Philipps, Brittany Snow, Michael Angarano, Thomas Mann, and Sarah‘s Parenthood on-screen brother Max Burkholder. Other participants in the live read included Nick Thorburn, Dylan Gelula, Brendan Scannell, Vanessa Chester, and Armen Weitzman.

Prior to the live reading, Sarah spoofed David Lynch’s 2006 FYC stunt, only she stood with a decidedly fake cow.

Watch Super Deluxe’s coverage of the event below!
Photos: Getty, Bethany Mollenkof / Super Deluxe
