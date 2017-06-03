Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 5:20 am

Sean Penn Reportedly Avoids Delta Airlines Confrontation

Sean Penn kept it cool during a recent airline experience!

According to E! News, the 56-year-old actor was on board a flight recently when two passengers tried to confront him.

Sean had reportedly placed his bags in an overhead compartment while seated in the economy class cabin but some other passengers wanted him to move them.

When the passengers got aggressive, thankfully members of the flight crew were nearby to diffuse the situation.

Thanks to Sean‘s calm attitude about the situation, he even got bumped to first class!

It looks like everything worked out for Sean!
Photos: WENN
