Top Stories
Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 6:51 pm

Selena Gomez Hangs Out With Friends in Cute Fuzzy Tank

Selena Gomez Hangs Out With Friends in Cute Fuzzy Tank

Selena Gomez is enjoying her weekend in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” singer showed off her street style while out and about with friends on Saturday (June 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She rocked a cute fuzzy crop tank, high waisted jeans, and orange sandals.

Yesterday, Selena was seen in an all-black outfit while catching her flight out of Los Angeles’ LAX Airport.

She made sure to snap some cute photos with her fans on the way to her plane. Head to our gallery to see them!

ICYMI, Selena recently kicked off Gay Pride Month with a anecdote from her 16th birthday!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez spends her saturday with friends in soho 01
selena gomez spends her saturday with friends in soho 02
selena gomez spends her saturday with friends in soho 03
selena gomez spends her saturday with friends in soho 04
selena gomez spends her saturday with friends in soho 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Brandy is recovering after falling unconscious on an airplane - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on 10-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer - Just Jared Jr
  • Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay reportedly once dated NBA Star Kevin Durant - Wetpaint
  • Kathy Griffin is speaking out about her controversial Donald Trump photo - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital - Gossip Cop