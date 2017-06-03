Selena Gomez Hangs Out With Friends in Cute Fuzzy Tank

Selena Gomez is enjoying her weekend in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” singer showed off her street style while out and about with friends on Saturday (June 3) in New York City.

She rocked a cute fuzzy crop tank, high waisted jeans, and orange sandals.

Yesterday, Selena was seen in an all-black outfit while catching her flight out of Los Angeles’ LAX Airport.

She made sure to snap some cute photos with her fans on the way to her plane.

ICYMI, Selena recently kicked off Gay Pride Month with a anecdote from her 16th birthday!