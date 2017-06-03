Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 2:08 am

Will.i.am Clarifies Comments About Fergie Leaving the Black Eyed Peas

Will.i.am is clarifying his comments about Fergie leaving the Black Eyed Peas.

The 42-year-old musician and producer recently explained that while Fergie is working on her solo music, the group would be moving forward without her.

Will.i.am took to his Twitter to shut down reports that Fergie was out of the band for good.

“Lies…@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun…That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever,” he tweeted.

Fergie later added, “Everyone knows I will always love and support my @bep brothers, @iamwill, @tabbep, @apldeap 💚💚”

We’re glad to hear that Fergie hasn’t left the group for good!

