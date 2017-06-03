Top Stories
'Wonder Woman' Has No Deleted Scenes, Patty Jenkins Says

If you were hoping an extended edition of Wonder Woman will be released in the future, you might end up disappointed.

Director Patty Jenkins has revealed that there is not one deleted scene in the film and that the movie in theaters now is very similar to the first cut.

“You know, it’s not like a long journey didn’t happen but what amazes me is how little has actually changed from the first cut other than tightening,” Patty told Collider. “We didn’t cut one scene in this movie nor did we change the order of one scene in this movie from the script that we went in shooting with.”

Patty says she made changes to the final battle to make sure there was appropriate “emotional gratification” and the walk to No Man’s Land was replaced with a different walk to No Man’s Land.

“There aren’t any [deleted scenes] and that was actually the most frustrating thing when somebody made up the rumor that it was a mess and I was like ‘Really? A mess? It’s the opposite. It is so steady. It’s been so even keel and steady.’ It’s been such an opposite experience,” she added.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, is currently playing in theaters!
