Sat, 03 June 2017 at 3:00 am

Zoe Saldana Gives a Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mom

Zoe Saldana is giving a look into her life as an everyday mom.

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actress may not have the most typical schedule, which is why she’s sure she makes moments with her children count.

Zoe took to her Instagram to share a photo while she was getting her makeup done for her C Magazine photo shoot and simultaneously cradling her newborn son Zen.

“You do what you have to do to be there…. #workingmom,” Zoe captioned the sweet image.

Check out the photo below…

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Photos: WENN
