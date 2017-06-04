Alec Baldwin Tells Kathy Griffin to 'Ignore' Donald Trump After Controversial Photo Shoot

Alec Baldwin is sharing some words of advice for Kathy Griffin as she deals with the aftermath of her bloody Trump head photo shoot.

The 59-year-old actor – who has been portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live for the past year – has taken to Twitter to tell Kathy to ignore what the president has been saying in response to the photo.

“Kathy… f— them them. F— them all,” Alec tweeted. “No one believes you meant to threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights.”

Alec – who is no stranger to controversy – acknowledged his 1998 political controversy when he joked about then-Rep. Henry Hyde on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

“Ignore him,” Alec continued. “Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

As Trump and his family have slammed Kathy, fellow comedian Jim Carrey has also come to Kathy‘s defense saying that it’s the job of comedians to “cross the line.”

