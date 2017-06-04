Ariana Grande & Black-Eyed Peas Sing 'Where is the Love?' at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Ariana Grande joined the Black-Eyed Peas for a epic performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The 23-year-old singer helped will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo sing their hit “Where is the Love?” which is especially meaningful now.

At one point, Ari got emotional and gave will a big hug during the song.

“Love will always conquer hate. Honored to be a part of #OneLoveManchester,” the group tweeted before the concert.

Watch Ariana and the Black-Eyed Peas sing “Where is the Love?” below!



