Ariana Grande Gives Touching Speech at One Love Manchester, Explains Why She's Singing the Hits (Video)

Ariana Grande took a minute during her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night (June 4) to give a touching speech and explain why she sang certain songs.

“Before we go any further, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here today. I love you so so much,” Ari told the crowd. “Thank you. I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity we’re displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now. So I want to thank you for being just that.”

Ariana then opened up about meeting one of the victims’ mother over the weekend and how that experience changed the entire set list for the concert.

“And I want to also say I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia [Campbell]‘s mommy a few days ago,” Ari added. “And as soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said that I should stop crying because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted me to cry. And then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.”

“So that means that we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday where we changed everything and this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I want to thank you for that,” she concluded.