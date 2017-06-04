Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Expected to Sing Duet at 'One Love Manchester' Benefit

Top Stories
Sun, 04 June 2017 at 1:12 pm

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are teaming up for a good cause.

It was already announced that the “Malibu” singer will be part of the star-studded lineup at today’s (June 4) One Love Manchester benefit concert, but now it seems she’s doing a duet with Ari!

The ladies are rumored to take the stage together for a cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Miley posted an old video of them singing the track in onesies on her Instagram earlier this week, which you can watch below.

In case you missed it, watch the live stream video of the benefit concert today.
